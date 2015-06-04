Dominique Ansel Introduces the World to Cheese Ice Cream

The creator of the Cronut and innovator of all things desserts, Dominique Ansel, has set his sights on reinventing soft-serve.

The creator of the Cronut and innovator of all things desserts, Dominique Ansel, has set his sights on reinventing soft-serve. Dominique Ansel Kitchen in New York City is launching its ice cream window tomorrow with two awesome soft-serve flavors: burrata (the ultra-creamy fresh Italian cheese) with balsamic caramel and a whole confited strawberry, and gianduja (think Nutella but better) topped with salted hazelnut brittle, orange mist and sea salt. These brilliant-sounding creations will be available in house-made cones for $7 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 9 p.m.

