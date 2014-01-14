Domenica's Chef Masters Vegetables Cooked Like Pizza

At Domenica, John Besh's foray into rustic Italian cooking, chef Alon Shaya lords over a Pavesi wood-fired oven. It's fantastic for the restaurants crispy pizzas, but also inspired an unusual signature dish. Shaya roasts whole cauliflower in the oven, until it develops a terrific char. “We serve them with a whipped goat feta and a sprinkle of dried chili," Shaya says. "It’s one of our best-selling items; we go through a couple hundred heads of cauliflower a week.”

