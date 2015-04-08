This Documentary Proves Why We Need to #LoveUglyFood

F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin is on a campaign to get us all to curb food waste by embracing ugly-but-delicious foods that would otherwise get thrown away. (Follow her efforts and join the conversation with the hashtag #LoveUglyFood). Now, a new documentary puts a spotlight on this food world trend. Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story follows filmmakers Grant Baldwin and Jenny Rustemeyer as they give up grocery store-bought food for six months and live only on would-be discarded produce. The film, which illustrates how much perfectly good food we throw away every day, makes its television premiere on April 22 (Earth Day) at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC. It will be followed by a discussion moderated by chef Tom Colicchio featuring author Jonathan Bloom; Emily Broad Leib, director of the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic; and Mike Curtin, the CEO of DC Central Kitchen. Watch a preview of the documentary here.

