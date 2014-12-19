Do You Dream of Free Ramen? Enter This Contest

Consider this a holiday present from your friends at Ivan Ramen. This weekend, the sensational ramen shop on Manhattan's Lower East Side is running a groovy Instagram contest. Anyone who goes to their place on 25 Clinton St. and takes a picture of their bowl of ramen—or their chicken cutlet katsu or scrapple waffle with maple kewpie or anything on the menu—and tags their pic on Instagram with #IvanRamen has a chance to win a perfect-for-holiday-sales $100 gift card. The contest runs through Sunday evening, Dec. 21; there will be three winners. I'm especially excited to see all these pictures because I'm a judge! Along with the inimitable photographer Daniel Krieger (@danielkrieger) and Mr. Ivan Ramen himself, Ivan Orkin (@ramenjunkie), we'll announce winners on Tuesday. I can't wait to see all the gorgeous pictures. Good luck, everyone!

