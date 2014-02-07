DIY Yogurt for the U.S. Olympic Team

Chobani's massive yogurt shipment to the U.S. Olympic team remains in limbo while Russian authorities decide if it can enter the country. Whether this is a dark ploy to weaken rival athletes by holding back a delicious and fortifying snack or just a bureaucracy failure remains to be seen. But if American trainers can get their hands on some fresh milk and culture, they can make this Greek-style yogurt in just a couple of days.

Greek Yogurt Recipe

Follow these simple steps to make amazingly thick and creamy Greek–style yogurt at home, from skim or 2 percent milk.

Best Recipes for Yogurt Toppings

Mixed-Berry Conserve

This thick raspberry-and-blueberry sauce is the perfect topping for yogurt, ice cream and even a piece of toast.

Ginger-Peach Conserve

The warm heat of ginger perfectly complements sweet peaches in this thick fruit sauce.

Baked Flax Seed Granola

Store-bought granola is always expensive, and never as fresh as granola you can easily make at home.

