DIY Sushi That's Better Than Takeout

Making sushi at home is easier than you think. Celebrate International Sushi Day with these five amazing recipes.

Bulgur adds a great chewy texture and wonderful whole wheat flavor to this fun variation on the traditional sushi rolls.

Unlike other sushi rolls, star chef David Chang's delicious version can be served warm.

"This is the peanut butter and jelly sandwich of Hawaii," says chef Roy Choi about the sushi-like musubi, a mix of seared Spam, sushi rice and pureed kimchi, all wrapped up in nori.

Brown rice replaces the usual white in these fun-to-eat vegetarian rolls.

This is an inexpensive, easy, playful take on a sushi roll. It makes a terrific party snack.