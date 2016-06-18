DIY Sushi That's Better Than Takeout

Make restaurant-worthy sushi at home.

June 18, 2016

Making sushi at home is easier than you think. Celebrate International Sushi Day with these five amazing recipes.

1. Bulgur Roasted Seaweed Hand Rolls

Bulgur adds a great chewy texture and wonderful whole wheat flavor to this fun variation on the traditional sushi rolls. 

2. Korean Sushi Rolls with Walnut-Edamame Crumble

Unlike other sushi rolls, star chef David Chang's delicious version can be served warm.

3. Spam-and-Kimchi Musubi

"This is the peanut butter and jelly sandwich of Hawaii," says chef Roy Choi about the sushi-like musubi, a mix of seared Spam, sushi rice and pureed kimchi, all wrapped up in nori.

4. Nori Hand Rolls with Kale and Green Beans 

Brown rice replaces the usual white in these fun-to-eat vegetarian rolls. 

5. 7-Minute Salmon Caviar Sushi Bites

This is an inexpensive, easy, playful take on a sushi roll. It makes a terrific party snack.

