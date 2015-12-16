DIY Marinated Olives are the Fastest Way to Upgrade Your Party Spread

1. Marinated Olives with Orange

Marinating olives in citrus juice, garlic and spicy crushed red pepper makes an incredible holiday party snack.

2. Spicy Green Olives

These olives look beautiful in a simple mason jar with the bay leaves pressed against the glass and the garlic, chiles and other seasonings scattered throughout.

3. Warm Olives with Rosemary, Garlic and Lemon

Serving olives warm accentuates the marinade's lemony flavor.

4. Marinated Goat Cheese, Olives, Artichokes and Tomatoes

This easy holiday hors d'oeuvre features deliciously spiced goat cheese balls combined with olive oil, artichokes, olives and tomatoes. Chef Christophe Esme serves the spectacular dish in a giant jar with a big spoon for scooping.

5. Marinated Olives

"The licorice flavor always makes me hungry," says chef Trey Foshee who infuses these spicy olives with fennel.