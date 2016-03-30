DIY Infused Oils to Stock Your Pantry

Easy ways to make your own flavored oils.

F&W Editors
March 30, 2016

Infused oil is a supersimple way to add new dimensions of flavor to your food. You can incorporate it into oil-based sauces and dressings, or just drizzle onto a dish to finish it. Their only downside: cost. Thankfully, you don't have to shell out a month's rent to stock your fill your cabinet with artisan-made bottles. It's easy, rewarding and cheap to make your own flavor-packed infused oils. Here's how. (P.S. They make amazing gifts.)

1. Chive Oil 
This quick, zesty oil is a great way to finish a creamy spring soup like vichyssoise.

2. Herb-Infused Olive Oil 
No herb is forgotten in this oil. It gets its vibrant flavor from a mix of chives, parsley, basil, rosemary and thyme.

3. Lemon Verbena Oil 
Drizzle this infused oil over steamed vegetables or sautéed fish or chicken or use it to make a fragrant vinaigrette.

4. Olive-Infused Olive Oil 
This is a great dual-purpose technique; the olives flavor the olive oil as they steep, and the oil in turn preserves the olives.

5. Basil Oil 
There’s nothing better than this savory oil drizzled over a caprese salad.

6. Spicy Scallion Oil 
This piquant oil gets its heat from red pepper flakes.

7. Mustard-Curry Oil 
Curry powder, white wine and Dijon mustard flavor this complex oil.

8. Annatto Oil 
Annatto seeds, also known as achiote seeds, are used throughout Latin America to add a distinctive red color to sautéed foods. This oil is an easy shortcut.

