DIY Halloween Candy: Chocolate-Covered Corn Flakes

F&W Editors
October 28, 2013

Credit Mr. Chocolate, Jacques Torres, with turning crispy cereal into a not-too-unhealthy candy-snack hybrid. He sells chocolate-covered corn flakes at his eponymous shops in New York and shared the recipe with F&W. Requiring just two ingredients and a microwave, the crunchy sweets would make an awesomely quick addition to a Halloween party. Follow the step-by-step guide in this new slideshow from Matthew Armendariz of mattbites.com: How to Make Chocolate Corn Flakes

