DIY Apple Cider Vinegar Makes Brilliant Use of Leftover Cores

We are making the most out of what usually gets thrown out this holiday season with The Plenty Project. From stems, to cheese rinds, to stale bread, we’re showing you tricks for cutting down on waste. Here's another smart tip: When making apple pie for your Thanksgiving spread, don’t throw away the cores. You can use them to make apple vinegar, which is perfect for vinaigrettes, cocktails and even braising chicken thighs. Learn how it’s done in this video.