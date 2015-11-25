DIY Apple Cider Vinegar Makes Brilliant Use of Leftover Cores

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking LightHealthMy RecipesReal SimpleSouthern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. Up now: Thanksgiving Sides.

F&W Editors
November 25, 2015

We are making the most out of what usually gets thrown out this holiday season with The Plenty Project. From stems, to cheese rinds, to stale bread, we’re showing you tricks for cutting down on waste. Here's another smart tip: When making apple pie for your Thanksgiving spread, don’t throw away the cores. You can use them to make apple vinegar, which is perfect for vinaigrettes, cocktails and even braising chicken thighs. Learn how it’s done in this video.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up