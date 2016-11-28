A Gin-Focused Hotel Will Open This Winter in London

When we talk about "small-batch," it's usually not in relation to hotels—but The Distillery, a bijoux three-guest-room boutique property opening December 16th on Portobello Road in London's Notting Hill neighborhood is just that: a small-format chic city getaway that's an extra-special sensory experience to boot.

Situated just a few steps away from the fictional William Thacker's famous blue door in Notting Hill (the film), The Distillery comprises the aforementioned three bedrooms—priced at £125 a night, all overlooking the city's iconic Portobello Road—two bars, a museum, an off-license (shop that sells booze, snacks, and sundries), and The Ginstitute, a tasting room and gin-making studio opened by the makers of Portobello Road Gin in 2011.

"The development was a natural progression for us as a company but it is also our most ambitious project to date by far," Founder of Portobello Road Gin and The Distillery Ged Feltham said. "Not only does The Distillery mean we can continue to produce our product on Portobello Road, it will allow us to grow our hugely successful gin-making experience, The Ginstitute, which has outgrown its original venue."

The ground floor of the hotel will house The Resting Room, a bar serving a range of spirits—including gin blends and avocado and olive oil vodka—created on-site by master distiller Jake Burger and his team. The international spirits on the menu are aged in and dispensed from hand-built barrels suspended above the bar. The Resting Room will serve a menu of British classics, small plates, and a variety of charred and roast specialities—all made with locally-sourced ingredients.

On the second floor (first floor to you Brits), guests will find GinTonica, a Spanish-inspired tapas bar, helmed in the kitchen by executive head chef Greg Lewis of the award-winning Pintura Kitchen & Bar in Leeds, which will serve a range of the world's best gins in innovative cocktails combinations—we've been told we can look forward to concoctions such as a West Winds Sabre Gin, cold brew coffee and cocoa bitters served with 1724 tonic and garnished with orange, lavender, and cocoa nibs (our mouths are watering already).

The Distillery opens for business December 16th at 186 Portobello Road.