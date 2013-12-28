The Dishes Chefs Loved in 2013

F&W asked superstar chefs including Anita Lo, Mario Batali and Hugh Acheson to reveal their favorite bites of the year. For New York chef Josh Capon of Lure Fishbar, that meant pristine crudo at Michael White's Costata (photo). Browse all of the chef picks, from over-top-burgers to mezze rigatoni. Slideshow: Chefs' Favorite Dishes of 2013

