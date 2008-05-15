Direct Shipping? Direct Ship This, Buddy!

Next time you can't find an interesting but small production wine in your local wine store, you might want to consider these remarks by Jack Goldenberg, Chairman of the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America at their 65th Annual Convention:

"The American consumer who’s complaining that he can’t get some obscure frou-frou wine produced and bottled by Croatian virgins is missing the point. The reason he even WANTS that bottle of wine is because of the incredible variety that is already on the shelves! And how did it get there? WE put it there!"

Well! Helpful clarification, there. Perhaps when I get emails from readers wondering why they can't find a specific wine, and can't order it directly from the winery, either, I'll just forward those words along.

Yikes.