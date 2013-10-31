Dining on Whole Daniel Holzman

Happy Halloween! Zombies are coming. You know it. We know it. But just because we'll all be joining the ranks of the undead doesn't mean we'll be giving up our foodie sensibilities. We're getting a head start on the impending zombie apocalypse by asking chefs how they hope to be consumed when the inevitable happens.

Here's what Daniel Holzman of The Meatball Shop had to say:

"I think a lot of the human body is very tough—we use most of our muscles to stand up—so unless I planned to gain a lot of weight, I don't think I would be terribly tender. Therefore, for this menu I opted for mostly organs, a braise and a ground preparation. Because I often stuff myself like a foie gras duck, I thought it only appropriate to start with my liver before moving on to my kidneys, a nice braised belly, and finally some jellied fingers and toes.”

View Daniel's menu here.

Related: Anita Lo from Head to Toe

Delicious Chicken Liver Recipes

The World's Best Cities for Street Food