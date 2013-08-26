Diner en Blanc: The Movie

Twenty-five years ago, an outdoor, word-of-mouth, pop-up dinner was thown in Paris. It was BYO table, chairs, wine and food. The dress code: all white. Now held in 40 cities around the world, the secretive Dîner en Blanc dinners (the location is only revealed on the day-of) are also the subject of a new documentary, Diner en Blanc: The World's Largest Dinner Party. The trailer can be seen above. The film will be screened at the Newport Film Festival on September 5 and the Williamstown Film Festival, which takes place September 19 to 22. It is also available for pre-order here. While there's no dress code for those watching the film, we think it would probably be best enjoyed dressed in all white (robes count) with a good bottle of Champagne. New Yorkers who want to experience the real thing will be able to in September—exact date TBD.

