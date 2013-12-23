Dine for a Cause This Season

F&W editors are on a holiday eating frenzy that shows no signs of slowing—pasta tastings at Carbone, Joe’s stone crab, Momofuku’s fried chicken, over-the-top brunch… But in case Instagram inspiration isn’t enough reason to dine out this season, here’s an even better one. Every time you use your registered American Express card to eat out through January 31, 2014 the company will donate $1 to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, which focuses on healthy food donations and educating families on how to cook nutritious, affordable meals.

When you think about how many diners are swiping cards for festive dinners and family brunches, those bucks add up, and the program could bring in as much as $1 million. To participate, just register your Amex card.

In case you still need some direction, here are F&W’s favorite restaurant dishes of 2013, the best museum restaurants in the US and the country’s best vegetarian and vegan restaurants.

