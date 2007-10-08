A Design Blog I Love

Ratha Tep
October 08, 2007

I check out Grace Bonney's blog, Design Sponge, on a fairly regular basis to see her delightful product finds. Now I have even more reason to do so, as she's redesigned her site with some new weekly columns, including "In the Kitchen With," which profiles a designer or artist and his/her favorite recipe. For the debut column this past Friday, Swedish artist Camilla Engman offered a simple beet salad recipe, but my favorite parts were the whimsical drawings she sketched on her photography, including some tiny paws sticking out of a mustard jar.

