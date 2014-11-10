A Delicious Trick to Transform Leftover Baked Pasta

When she was 14 years old, chef Abbi Adams of Bluebeard in Indianapolis babysat a two year old whose mother made a killer baked pasta. Adams learned the recipe and it has since become one of her easiest go-to dishes. The bonus: It easily transforms into fantastic arancini the next day. "When leftover baked pasta is firm and cold," she says, "scoop it with a large spoon or ice cream scoop, and shape it into balls with your hands. Roll them in flour, then egg wash and then panko breadcrumbs. Deep fry them in peanut or canola oil and devour." They'll soon become your secret weapon weeknight wonder dish.

Related: Baked Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti

Mozzarella and Burrata Cheese Recipes