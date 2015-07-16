The Delicious Garden Gem Tomato, Coming to Stores Never

Scientist Harry Klee has created the perfect supermarket tomato. Slate reports that the Garden Gem is super-flavorful like an heirloom, but also just as easy to grow as those bland, cardboardy fauxmatoes you normally find in the market. Unfortunately, it's not coming to stores any time soon because industrial growers believe it's too small (about 50 grams) and a small tomato means higher labor costs. While supermarkets aren't willing to raise prices for the moment, Klee remains optimistic; he's currently working on a new hybrid that will produce a larger-sized fruit.

Luckily, we're coming up to peak season for heirlooms. Here, seven terrific recipes to make with juicy summer tomatoes from farmers' markets.

1. Heirloom Tomato Salad

A medley of heirloom varieties shine in this fast, healthy salad.

2. Heirloom Tomatoes Stuffed with Summer Succotash

Star chef Thomas Keller spoons buttery succotash into hollowed-out heirloom tomatoes.

3. Sausage and Heirloom Tomato Salad

This Mexican-inspired salad features hearts of palm, cilantro and lime juice.

4. Striped Bass Fish Tacos

How do you upgrade fish tacos? With fresh, summery heirloom tomato salsa.

5. Heirloom Tomato and Eggplant Gratin

This terrific family-style dish requires only five ingredients plus salt and pepper.

6. Heirloom Tomato Salad with Tuna Confit

Olive oil-packed canned tuna makes quick work of this delicious Portuguese salad.

7. Tomato-Feta Salad with Lime and Mint

Chef April Bloomfield uses summer's best heirloom tomatoes for a super quick salad tossed with an incredible garlic-and-lime dressing.

Related: Amazing Tomato Recipes

Summer Hors d'Oeuvres

Healthy Summer Recipes