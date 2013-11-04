Deep Pie Thoughts

Pie Week is upon us. We're dedicating this week to all things pie. If you've photographed a favorite pie, either at home or out in the world, upload it to Instagram along with #FWpie and we might feature it on our website. And just in case you need some additional inspiration, here are five of our favorite pie quotes:

"Promises and pie crust are made to be broken." - Jonathan Swift

"Good apple pies are a considerable part of our domestic happiness." - Jane Austen

"If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe." - Carl Sagan

"When you die, if you get a choice between going to regular heaven or pie heaven, choose pie heaven. It might be a trick, but if it's not, mmmmmmmm, boy." - Jack Handy

"I like pie." - Barack Obama

