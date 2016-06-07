Deep-Fried Twinkies Are Going Nationwide

The deep-fried Twinkie has long reigned as the king of sweet, fried state fair foods. And soon, you'll be able to eat America's ultimate artery clogger in the privacy of your own home.

New York Post first reported rumors that prepackaged deep-fried Twinkies were coming last July, when Apollo Global Management and Metropoulous & Co—the company that owns Hostess—reported to potential investors that the fair favorite would potentially be added to its line-up of treats. And now, it's happening.

Shocking no one, Hostess's newest creation will be sold exclusively at Walmart. The Associated Press's Anne D'Innocenzio, who reports on the super-chain, broke the Twinkie news on Twitter.

Deep fried Twinkies? Wal-Mart worked with Hostess to develop this decadent treat. $WMT has a one-year exclusive pic.twitter.com/5R3lH1Fc0l — Anne D'Innocenzio (@ADInnocenzio) June 3, 2016

According to D'Innocenzio, Walmart worked hand-in-hand with Hostess to develop the treat that is sure to be the hottest dessert to hit shelves since Patti Labelle's sweet potato pie. Unlike the original Twinkie, the deep-fried variety will be available in the freezer section rather than in the snack food aisle.