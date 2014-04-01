The most tweeted, most photographed, most popular dish at New Orleans’s Restaurant R’evolution sounds more like a delicious form of capital punishment than a dish: Death by Gumbo. It’s a boneless quail stuffed with rice, oysters and sauces, served with a gumbo-like soup. “When you cut into the quail, it releases the components into the soup—as opposed to a swampland-style gumbo with everything stewed together in one bowl,” says Restaurant R’evolution chef John Folse. He first created the dish for legendary New York Times restaurant critic and food writer Craig Claiborne. “He asked me to come to the Hamptons to show him what I meant by the evolution of Cajun and Creole cuisine,” Folse says. “He said, ‘How do you evolve a cuisine that is so firmly rooted in tradition? I want you to come to New York and evolve gumbo for me.’ After he tasted it, he said, ‘Oh my god, this is to die for. You go back to Louisiana and you name this Death by Gumbo.’”

