Dean Fearing Guest-Judges "Top Chef"

Chicken Yakitori

Last night on Bravo's Top Chef, chef Dean Fearing served as a rather persnickety guest judge, criticizing the contestants' skills as sauciers and their ability to grill. A Southwestern-food expert, the Dallas-based Fearing knows plenty about grilling, but he doesn't always stay true to Texas. Inspired by a trip to Tokyo, Fearing created these grilled chicken skewers glazed with a simply boiled sauce that includes soy sauce, ginger, Sriracha and garlic. It's fast—and so straightforward that even a booted contestant couldn't screw it up.

