David Chang’s New Restaurant is a Spicy Ode to Chick-fil-A

Today is a great day for fried chicken-loving New Yorkers: F&W Chef-in-Residence David Chang opened Fuku, his ode to spots like Chick-fil-A. Chang’s poultry prowess is well known. His order-ahead fried chicken meal at Momofuku Noodle Bar is firmly on F&W’s list of the best fried chicken in the country. That feast features two styles of fried chicken: Southern and Korean. With Fuku, Chang reveals a third style: spicy—but not too spicy. “I want people who don’t eat spicy food to say, ‘That’s fucking spicy but I’ll eat it and pay the price later,’ and people who do to say, ‘That doesn’t even register,’” Chang told Grub Street.

The menu is beyond simple: a spicy fried chicken sandwich, fries and a salad. Served on a squishy, steamed Martin’s potato roll, the sandwich is stuffed with deep-fried chicken thighs that have been marinated in habanero puree and dredged in a spice mix, pickles and butter flavored with fermented chickpeas. Chang has plans to expand the menu with other chicken sandwiches like one based on chicken cordon bleu made with Benton’s ham and Swiss cheese. Right now, Fuku is offering lunch Wednesdays through Sundays.

