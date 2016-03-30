David Chang's Fuku is Coming to Citi Field

Score another food victory for the Mets. 

March 30, 2016

Last week it was Danny Meyer's new pizza place; now, Citi Field has announced that the stadium is getting another great food addition for the coming season: David Chang's Fuku. 

Fuku, Chang's Manhattan fried chicken joint, has been a go-to spot for the city's crispy bird connoissuers since it opened its doors last summer. As fried chicken lovers who occasionally get dragged to baseball games, we fully support this next step. What what makes more sense than fried chicken, beer, and baseball? (Some argument could be made that the baseball part is unnecessary, but we'll leave that debate to you.)   

According to Eater, the menu will include the restaurant's trademark spicy fried chicken sandwich, fries, cookies, and chicken fingers. It will reportedly be fully operational by opening day. 

Suffice it to say, this is just the latest blow for Yankee Stadium on the food and beverage front: In addition to a host of great restaurants, Citi Field also has a superior selection of craft beer

