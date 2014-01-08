David Chang Brings His Work Home with Him

Chef-in-Residence David Chang isn't used to working in an office building full of people. There are certain rules he hasn't learned yet like label your yogurt so it doesn't get lost in the fridge or if you're going to bring your pig head to work, make sure it's in a bag or pig-head-sized briefcase.

