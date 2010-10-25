Dave Chang in the Food & Wine Test Kitchen

© kate krader

Dave Chang and Grace Parisi team up in the F&W Test Kitchen.

I’m so happy about the trend of visiting chefs, who temporarily take over their colleagues’ kitchens (Animal restaurant in Los Angeles has been exemplary in offering up its kitchen to chefs like Jeremy Fox, and you’ll hear more about that in our January '11 issue). And then there’s Dave Chang, who is working on a pop-up restaurant in Food & Wine’s Test Kitchen. Ha! Actually he’s here talking through his Korean vegetable recipes with F&W's Grace Parisi—you’ll see those dishes in our March issue. You can't believe how quickly Dave and Grace teamed up to make hand-torn noodles for an outstanding Korean shiitake soup. So stay tuned. If they start a little pork-bun kiosk in the Test Kitchen, you’ll hear it here first.