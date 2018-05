Photo © Stephanie Meyer.

January in Minnesota. End of story. We know a thing or two about cold-weather comfort food, especially a one-pot rock star beef stew that will warm you from the inside out. This is “food with a hug” at its best. On the technical side, it’s simple. Resist the temptation to fussy it up until you’ve made it a few times, then you can do what you want with it. SEE RECIPE »

