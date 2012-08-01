Dasvidaniya Vietnam

This riff on a classic Vietnamese sandwich uses classic borscht ingredients like chopped beets and horseradish mayonnaise. / © Con Poulos

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

Honestly, what's better than a sandwich? It's the most efficient vehicle for total food-to-face delivery. It seems, though, that every storefront houses either a burger joint, cupcake café or Vietnamese sandwich shop. Though I will never get tired of traditional banh mi, I was looking for something different when I came up with this riff, which uses quick-pickled carrots, beets and horseradish—classic borscht ingredients—to make a clever and unusual Moscow Banh Mi. SEE RECIPE »

