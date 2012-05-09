Danny Meyer’s Elevated Bacon-Wrapped Chicken

© John Kernick / Bacon-Wrapped Chicken

Danny Meyer is looking to take his restaurant empire to new heights. According to the New York Times, the Shake Shack mogul submitted a bid (along with six other companies) to operate 1 World Trade Center's forthcoming observation deck, which will be the highest of its kind in New York City. At 1,200 above street level, the observatory will offer views that stretch far beyond the city into New Jersey and Westchester, but given Meyer's reputation for superb restaurants, the draw would be for more than just the view if he secures the space. Home cooks can recreate recipes from Meyer’s inspired restaurants, like these quick Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts from Gramercy Tavern. The chicken is basted with butter and topped with a rich sauce made from pureed chicken livers for a hearty mid-week meal.

Related: Delicious Bacon Recipes

Chicken Breast Recipes

New York City Chef Recipes