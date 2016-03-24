Danny Meyer is Opening a Pizza Joint at Citi Field

Danny Meyer is making it that much easier to be a Mets fan: The New York City restaurateur is bringing Neapolitan pizza to Citi Field.

Meyer, whose Union Square Hospitality Group is already heavily represented at the Mets' home base—the stadium has a Shake Shack, Blue Smoke, El Verano Taqueria, Cantina, and Box Frites—will open a new pizza counter called Papa Rosso there this season.

"The goal for Papa Rosso was to identify the best parts of Neapolitan pizza and the best of New York pizza and fuse them together," said Chef John Karangis. Using a super-hot oven, he developed a Neapolitan-style pizza that, he says, has a bit of "New York flair." That means crispy crust and a mix of imported Italian and local ingredients.

Look, you can be a Yankees fan if you must. But your penance will be denying yourself this pizza. The choice is yours.



