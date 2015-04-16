Danny Meyer Named One of Time’s Most Influential People

Food & Wine’s sister publication, Time, just published its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2015, which includes the great Danny Meyer. A legendary New York City restaurateur responsible for institutions such as Gramercy Tavern and Shake Shack, Meyer not only influenced the city’s dining scene with his restaurants but also through his many mentees who went on to become celebrated chefs in their own right. Here, 10 great recipes from chefs who once worked for Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group like Tom Colicchio, Daniel Humm and more.

