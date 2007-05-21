When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade. When life hands you limoncello—that sweet-sour, lemon-infused Italian liqueur—you get wasted on it with George Clooney before your appearance on The View, where you tell a few million people that you had sex with your wife in the Lincoln Bedroom. Then you cleverly use your new limoncello-infused infamy to market your own brand of the stuff. That is, if your name is Danny DeVito.



I just had my first taste of “Danny DeVito’s Premium Limoncello,” which, according to press materials, “is a longtime favorite of actor Mr. Danny DeVito, quickly becoming a favorite of Americans.” (For the record, I disagree: Danny DeVito has been an American favorite since he played the slow-but-lovable Martini in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.) I also watched, via YouTube, a very entertaining press conferenc/product launch/ introducing the product, complete with a Sinatra-esque song composed for the event (“Danny DeVito’s Limoncello…it’s a taste delight from this famous fellow…”).



The press materials promise that drinking DDPL will “stimulate your taste buds and digestion,” which I imagine is the opposite effect of watching Death to Smoochy. I haven’t tasted enough limoncello to know if Danny DeVito’s secret blend of lemons, sugar, water and neutral spirits is “the finest in the world.” Maybe I should start hanging out with George Clooney.



