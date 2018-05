Star chef Danny Bowien (photo) is the world's only Korean-born, alt-Chinese-inspired, 100 percent Oklahoman chef. According to Danny, his hometown is strong in three cuisines: deep-fried Americana, messy Tex-Mex and Vietnamese. From the house where he grew up to his favorite place for beef pho, here are his favorite spots in Oklahoma City.

New Slideshow: Danny Bowien's Oklahoma City