Daniel Boulud's Brilliant New Cookbook

Superchef Daniel Boulud's amazing new cookbook is the perfect gift for any food history buff.

Michael Endelman
December 11, 2013

Superchef Daniel Boulud's amazing new cookbook is the perfect gift for any food history buff.

Daniel: My French Cuisine by Daniel Boulud

By the Numbers: 75 recipes from Boulud's NYC flagship, Daniel—nearly impossible to make without a team of sous-chefs. Plus, 13 simpler recipes for French country classics.

Best Read: Essays by writer Bill Buford cover the week he and Boulud cooked "technically flamboyant and historically evocative dishes," like chartreuse, "a game bird confection that looks like a joke birthday cake."

Most Challenging Dish: Wild Hare à la Royale, which uses foie gras and black truffles and takes three days to prepare.

Most Accessible Dish: The root vegetable baeckeoffe, a hearty Alsatian casserole of onions, turnips, cabbage and bacon.

Related: Books for Food Lovers
Endangered French Classics
French Recipes and Techniques

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up