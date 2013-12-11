Daniel Boulud's Brilliant New Cookbook

Superchef Daniel Boulud's amazing new cookbook is the perfect gift for any food history buff.

Daniel: My French Cuisine by Daniel Boulud

By the Numbers: 75 recipes from Boulud's NYC flagship, Daniel—nearly impossible to make without a team of sous-chefs. Plus, 13 simpler recipes for French country classics.

Best Read: Essays by writer Bill Buford cover the week he and Boulud cooked "technically flamboyant and historically evocative dishes," like chartreuse, "a game bird confection that looks like a joke birthday cake."

Most Challenging Dish: Wild Hare à la Royale, which uses foie gras and black truffles and takes three days to prepare.

Most Accessible Dish: The root vegetable baeckeoffe, a hearty Alsatian casserole of onions, turnips, cabbage and bacon.

Endangered French Classics

French Recipes and Techniques