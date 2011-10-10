Daniel Boulud's Braised Chicken Legs

Food & Wine
October 10, 2011

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.Daniel Boulud's Braised Chicken Legs

© Frances Janisch
Daniel Boulud's Braised Chicken Legs.

Superstar chef Daniel Boulud's newest restaurant, Boulud Sud, made Esquire's list of the best new restaurants of 2011, now online. In describing Boulud's accomplishments, John Mariani writes, "What's left to prove? That he is also one of the canniest interpreters of Provençal and Mediterranean food outside of Marseilles and Marrakesh." For some insight into the chef's talents, home cooks can make Boulud's Braised Chicken Legs with Green Olives.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up