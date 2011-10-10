Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Frances Janisch

Daniel Boulud's Braised Chicken Legs.

Superstar chef Daniel Boulud's newest restaurant, Boulud Sud, made Esquire's list of the best new restaurants of 2011, now online. In describing Boulud's accomplishments, John Mariani writes, "What's left to prove? That he is also one of the canniest interpreters of Provençal and Mediterranean food outside of Marseilles and Marrakesh." For some insight into the chef's talents, home cooks can make Boulud's Braised Chicken Legs with Green Olives.