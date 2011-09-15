Dan Barber’s Responsible Chicken Soup

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Quentin Bacon

Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls.This week, following a conference in Peru, international activist chefs including New York’s Dan Barber, Spain’s Ferran Adrià and France’s Michel Bras unveiled an Open Letter to the Chefs of Tomorrow on the topic of social responsibility. Much of that involves respecting the environment and food systems, which Barber practices in spades at his Blue Hill restaurants. His recipe for Chicken Soup with Rosemary Matzo Balls honors this model by using up nearly every part of the bird, including wings, back, neck and feet.