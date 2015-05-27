Dan Barber's Neo-Classic Juice Pulp Cheeseburger Comes to Shake Shack

This year, Dan Barber put the spotlight on food waste at WastED, his three-week pop-up where food that would have otherwise been thrown away was repurposed into dumpster-dive vegetable salads, leftover citrus sangria and improbably delicious bites of monkfish head. But the highlight was Barber's cheeseburger, made of pulp from local cold-pressed juice stores, repurposed bread buns, pickled cucumber butts and bruised beet ketchup. This Friday, Shake Shack at Madison Square Park will offer 500 juice pulp cheeseburgers and donate a dollar from each sale to local charity City Harvest NYC. If you're not lucky enough to snag one of the special-edition burgers, here are nine amazing veggie burgers to make at home.

1. Fresh and Juicy Veggie Burgers

Jimmy Bannos Jr.'s incredible burger is loaded with chickpeas, artichokes, olives, asparagus and quinoa.

2. Brown-Rice Veggie Burgers

Try these healthy burgers in warm pita pockets instead of the traditional bun.

3. Black Bean Burgers

Hearty black beans are a terrific substitute for meat.

4. Cumin-Spiced Red Lentil Burgers

These Indian-inspired veggie burgers feature red lentils, which don't need to be soaked.

5. Cheese-Stuffed Portobello Burgers

Smoky Gouda cheese stars in these meatless burgers.

6. Veggie Burgers with Pomegranate Ketchup

Chef Richard Blais's tasty burgers get meaty flavor thanks to ground porcini mushrooms.

7. Crispy Quinoa Burgers with Gruyère and Caramelized Onions

Sharp white cheddar and Gruyère cheese give these hearty sliders delicious flavor.

8. Corn and Shiitake Fritters

Sweet corn kernels are used two ways for these fantastic burgers—pureed into the batter and sautéed with shiitake and onion for delicious crunch.

9. Oat Cakes and Spinach with Horseradish Sauce

These excellent patties are made with old-fashioned oats and cashews.

