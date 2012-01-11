Dan Barber Makes You Rethink Carrots

© Constantine Poulos

Braised Carrots with Lamb

Today, we continue to break from Chicken Dance to spotlight the fantastic chefs of F&W’s Chefs Make Change coalition, and their new recipes in our February issue. Dan Barber’s Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York, was recently named one of the country's top 10 sustainable restaurants by Food Republic, and his cause is the Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture. Through programs offered to children and farmers alike, as well as agricultural research, the center hopes to improve the way America eats and farms. Inspired by the incredibly sweet and delicious carrots grown at Stone Barns, Barber created Braised Carrots with Lamb, which emphasizes the vegetable and uses the lamb for a rich, meaty sauce. You can support Stone Barns Center as well as other chef-run charities by visiting foodandwine.com/donate.

Related: More Amazing Carrot Recipes

Healthy Vegetable Dishes

Vegetable Dishes for Carnivores