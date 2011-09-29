Curry Chicken from One of Joe Jonas’s Favorite Chefs

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Photo courtesy of Border Grill

Susan FenigerJoe Jonas is quite the foodie, according to today’s New York Times profile of the pop star. The middle Jonas brother, who appeared on last season's Top Chef as a guest judge, discussed his desire to start a food blog, his new solo career, and how he idolizes chefs like Ferran Adrià, Mario Batali, Tim Love and Susan Feniger. "If there’s a chef I really like, I will freak, because I think their talent is so different from what I do," Jonas said. Don't freak, but Feniger’s sweet, sour and spicy curry chicken recipe should get you excited too.