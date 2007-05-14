The Current State of Direct Shipping

A useful article at Appellation America appeared today that gives a fairly comprehensive rundown on the state of direct shipping right now—worthwhile reading if you live in, say, Pennsylvania and are wondering why wineries can't ship wine to you, even though they can to Ohio and New York.

If you're really into the ongoing legal battles about this subject, check out the Ship Compliant Blog. I can't say it will wake you up as effectively as a shot of espresso, but it's more interesting than you might think.

