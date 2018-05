For National Picnic Day on Monday: a chef-curated basket for a cause.

© Antonis Achilleos

Central Park picnics just got fancier: Alice Waters is now customizing baskets for Mandarin Oriental NY guests. She selected the assortment at left; a portion of the proceeds supports her Edible Schoolyard program. mandarinoriental.com.

In Alice Waters’s Picnic Basket:

- Local Artisan Salumi

- Eco-Chic Bamboo Cutlery

- French Radishes

- Rustic Pizza Bianca

- Thyme-Grilled Quail