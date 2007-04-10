Cupcakes Part II

After blogging about cupcakes last week, I've discovered a whole new world of cupcake blogs, including a super site called Cupcakes Take the Cake. The three friends behind the blog have "Cupcake Meetups," like one in Manhattan this past weekend that started with lunch at Essex Market and ended with—what else?—cupcakes at the bakery Sugar Sweet Sunshine. The site is really useful; not only does it list dozens of places in NYC to get cupcakes, but it also identifies great cupcake spots around the country for all cupcake-obsessive people.