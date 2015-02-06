A Cult Fashion Designer Is Now Selling Beautiful, Artist-Made Home Accessories

French designer Morgane Sézalory just launched The Lifestyle Shop.

Maren Ellingboe
February 06, 2015

The cult French fashion retailer Sézane, created by designer Morgane Sézalory in 2013, has had a staggering amount of success in its short life. Its much-lauded collaboration with Madewell launched last fall and was sold out in a matter of weeks, and its own collection of clothing just started shipping to the US. Now, Sézalory is venturing into home goods. The Lifestyle Shop offers pieces from some of her favorite artists, like illustrator Sophie Glasser and ceramicist Alix D. Reynis. The result is a beautifully curated collection of textiles, ceramics, stationery and other household objects made from high-end materials. If you want this gorgeous stuff (which ranges from $11 to around $90), now is the time to shop: Some pieces have already sold out.

