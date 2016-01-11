Cuddle Goats for a Cause at this Virginia Farm

This February, Caromont Farm in Esmont, Virginia, is expecting its herd of goats to give birth to about 90 kids (baby goats, not small humans). That’s terrific news for the farm and the expectant mothers, but Caromont is not in the goat-producing business. It’s in the cheese business, which means just 24 hours after the babies are born, the mama goats will go back to work, producing milk for cheese. Don’t be sad, it gets better—and cuter.

In lieu of having a mother goat to feed and nuzzle them, the baby goats will be cuddled and bottle-fed by a few lucky volunteers who managed to score a slot on the farm’s sign-up sheet. While all the four-hour volunteer slots are currently filled through March, wannabe goat-snugglers should keep this page open, just in case a spot opens up.

Of course, there are ways to support the farm other than nuzzling goats (who have to wear sweaters because they are so young! Cute!), like buying Caromont’s cheese. If you do purchase some (or have another brand of goat cheese at hand), try it in one of these delicious recipes.

[h/t Mental Floss]