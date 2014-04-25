Cronuts, Chocolate and Bordeaux Headline Food & Wine’s Art de Vivre Series with FIAF

This spring in New York, we’ve partnered with the French Institute Alliance Francaise to present a series of panels and wine tastings celebrating Art de Vivre and the intersection of French and American culture. The events kick off May 1 with a Bordeaux Smackdown between the 2009 and 2019 vintages and continue through June with guest speakers including dessert innovators like Cronut inventor Dominique Ansel and Mr. Chocolate Jacques Torres, wine and cheese experts from the city’s top restaurants and chefs like Alain Ducasse and Anita Lo. See the full schedule and links to buy tickets below. Everything starts at 7 p.m.

Wine Tastings

May 1: Bordeaux Smackdown: 2009 vs. 2010 Vintages

May 15: The Secrets to Drinking Top French Wine in NY

June 12: Tasty Terroirs

F&W Talks

May 7: The Art of French Dessert: Cronuts, Chocolate, Pastries

June 4: The Greats of French Cuisine in NY

Before Cronuts: 50 Years of Pastry Hybrids