Crispy, Vegan Pepparkakor Cookies

A family favorite, this spin on traditional Swedish Pepparkakkor keeps all the spice lovers in our family coming back for more. The thin, crispy cookie has a great crunch and a pleasant spiciness, gently married with a hint of citrus. Even better for gingersnap lovers like my dad, the flavor intensifies the next day. This recipe has a generous yield so feel free to cut it in half. Otherwise, it is perfect for sharing! The traditional shapes used for these cookies are flowers, hearts, trees, and stars. I used a star shape (about 2 1/2".) Feel free to use whatever shapes you like.

Pepparkakkor

Yield: 10 dozen 2 1/2" cookies

Ingredients

3 3/4 cup organic flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon ginger

1 tablespoon clove

1 teaspoon cardamom

1 tablespoon flax meal

3 tablespoons water

1 cup melted coconut oil

1 1/2 cups organic sugar

1 tablespoon molasses

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

Zest of one orange

Specialty Tools

Cookie cutters

Rolling pin

Silpat or parchment paper

Directions

1. Heat oven to 375°F. Combine all the dry ingredients (flour through cardamom) and sift into a large mixing bowl.

2. Whisk together the flax meal and the water and let sit for 5 minutes in the refrigerator.

3. Meanwhile, cream the margarine and sugar in a stand mixer.

4. Add in the flax mixture, molasses, apple cider vinegar, orange juice, and zest and mix to combine well.

5. Add the dry ingredients to the mixer in three parts, and mix well to incorporate after each addition, scraping down the bowl as needed. You will have a sticky dough.

6. Split the dough into 4 parts and roll out each portion on a floured surface to a 1/8" thickness. It helps to lightly add flour to your hands and rolling pin in case the dough sticks.

7. Cut rolled dough into shapes (approximately 2 1/2" in diameter) and place on a Silpat or greased cookie sheet.

8. Bake for 9-12 minutes, or until golden brown on the bottom.

9. Remove cookies and Silpat from the baking sheet and allow to temperature to lower on a cooling rack.

(Dough may be refrigerated for up to 3 days.)

*Pantry staples such as flax meal or Ener-G are great alternatives in easy baked good like this. Use as directed on the package.

1 flax meal "egg" = 1 Tbsp flax meal + 3 tbl water, whisked and refrigerated for 5 minutes until gelatinous.

1 Ener-G "egg" = 1 1/2 tsp dry Ener-G powder + 2 tbsp water

