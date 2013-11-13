Crispy Flounder and Sautéed Mushrooms with Cabernet Franc

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (a 5-ounce glass has anywhere from 110 to 150 calories)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

The secret to pairing most foods with red wine—even the most delicate fish and bitter greens—is to serve them with sautéed mushrooms. Here, flounder gets cooked quickly in olive oil; a dusting in flour helps give it a crisp crust. To make the mushroom-and-arugula sauté super flavorful (and help it pair beautifully with a juicy Cabernet Franc), season the onions generously with salt and cook them until they're nicely browned. If you buy the sliced mushrooms at the supermarket, this dish comes together in 20 minutes.

Crispy Flounder with Sautéed Mushrooms and Arugula

Total: 20 MIN

2 Servings

1 teaspoon unsalted butter

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 large onion, finely chopped (1 cup)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1/2 pound mixed sliced mushrooms

5 ounces arugula, thick stems removed, leaves cut into 1-inch pieces

1 1/2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

Two 8-ounce flounder fillets

Flour, for dusting

1. In a deep skillet, melt the butter in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion, season generously with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms, cover and cook until wilted, about 5 minutes. Uncover and cook over moderately high heat until the liquid evaporates and the mushrooms are browned, about 3 minutes longer. Add the sherry vinegar and cook until it evaporates, about 1 minute. Add the arugula and cook, tossing, until wilted, about 2 minutes

2. Meanwhile, in a large, nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Spread a thin layer of flour in a pie plate. Season the flounder with salt and pepper and dredge in the flour, tapping off the excess. Add the fillets to the skillet, skinned side up. Cook over high heat until nicely browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the fillets, turn off the heat and cook in the residual heat, about 1 minute. Transfer the flounder to plates and serve with the vegetables.

Wine An easy-drinking French Cabernet Franc, like the 2011 Amirault La Coudraye from Bourgueil.

One serving 393 cal, 26 gm fat, 4 gm sat fat, 7 gm carb, 1 gm fiber, 56 gm protein.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: Fast Fish

F&W's Ultimate Guide to Fish

Healthy Fast Weeknight Dinners