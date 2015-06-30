Crispy Chickpeas Make Everything Better

One of the best ways to transform canned chickpeas is to turn them into crunchy little nuggets for snacking or topping salads. Just toss them with a little flour (all purpose works, or try chickpea or rice flour instead), coriander and cumin before quickly frying them in canola oil. For a little heat, add some pimentón de la Vera (smoked Spanish paprika) to the mix of spices. If frying isn't your thing, roasting the peas will also get them crunchy on the outside and tender inside.

One of our favorite ways to use crispy chickpeas is with grilled fish like shrimp, octopus, tuna or branzino. Serve it with romesco sauce and top with crispy chickpeas tossed with pimentón de la Vera for a traditional Spanish dish without the airfare.

Here are a few other ways to use crispy chickpeas:

- Use them in place of pine nuts in this easy farro and kale salad.

- Add them to falafel spiced nuts for an even better snack mix.

- Toss them with this Sicilian-inspired pasta instead of almonds.

- Top tacos with them for some extra crunch.

- Give this hearty seafood stew even more texture.

