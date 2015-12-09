Creative Baking Ingredient Swaps

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, we're talking holiday strategy.
If you were happily planning to bake some holiday cookies only to open your cupboard and find no brown sugar, never fear: just mix white sugar and molasses. Our sister brand Southern Living provides that swap and ten others in this video that will help make your holiday baking a breeze.